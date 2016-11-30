Overthinking: Email Sign Off Edition

Maud Rozee (2L)

Sure the CDO is useful for some things, but there’s only so much they can do. When you’re flailing around trying to write to potential employers without mortally embarrassing yourself, this is the guide you’re going to want to consult.

“Sincerely”

What are you, some wide-eyed ingénue? Is this the first email you’ve ever sent? On the one hand, maybe it’s refreshing. On the other, maybe it’s too refreshing. Show some spine.

“Best regards”

Okay, you’re playing it safe. It’s classic, it’s timeless, but it’s a little stiff. A little boring. Wait, who are you again? I’ve already forgotten because you’ve blended right into the crowd.

“Regards”

Wow, okay, check out Busy McBusiness over here. Sorry for wasting your time by making you write this email.

“Best”

Too personal. Come on, try to maintain some semblance of professionalism.

“Yours truly”

Woah! Slow down there. Still way too intimate.

“Warmly”

Don’t lie, it’s not ethical.

“Please hire me”

Nice. Hits just the right tone.

