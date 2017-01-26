New Year, Same Me: Failed Law School Resolutions

Davina Shivratan (1L)

2016 was a mess. A complete and utter mess. But now it’s 2017, and this year is going to be better, right? Once again, it’s the time of year where we get the opportunity to take a good, hard look at ourselves and decide upon overly ambitious resolutions of self-improvement that we know will only be followed by disappointment. As law students, we have many things to be hopeful for, but following our resolutions might not be one of them. Here are some Law School Resolutions you’ve likely already broken.

1) Spend Less Money: With the amount of tuition we pay, it would probably be smart to try to save a bit. It may be a good idea to spend less on bar tabs, Uber rides, and food at our wonderful (budget-unfriendly) café. But what else is a line of credit for, right?

2) Do All Your Case Briefs: After the chaos that was last semester, ‘2017 You’ is going to get it together. You will do all the readings, get your case briefs done, and actually work on a map in a timely manner. On second thought, why waste time, maybe reading summaries is enough.

3) Stop Procrastinating: This time around, you are going to work on your assignments ahead of time. With good planning, you can spread out the work over a week and it won’t be so bad. A few days for research, a few days to work on a draft, and you’ll even have time to edit it thoroughly. Actually, what’s 48 hours without sleep?

4) Hit the Gym: As you get lost in the craziness of law school, going to the gym can seem like a chore. This year is different, though. You found the much needed motivation… but the gyms are packed, and carrying these casebooks is enough of a workout.

5) Make Better Resolutions: Let’s save this one for next year.

