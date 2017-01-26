In Surprising Move, Blue J Legal Quits Law School to Become Rapper

Kevin Schoenfeldt (2L)

UV revisits one of the 1Ls we featured in our September issue, and discover some surprising developments.

When I first spoke with Blue J for our feature on incoming 1Ls, Blue J told me, “This classifier applies to real property that does not otherwise qualify as the taxpayer’s principal place of residence.” Thus I was as surprised as anyone when I found out Blue J had quit law school to pursue a hip-hop career.

“At first, I didn’t understand, I thought it was just a phase, or a bug of some sort,” Professor Ben Alarie told me. “But then I realized someone had been teaching him this stuff, it didn’t just come out of nowhere. Somebody was messing with my Blue J’s machine learning!” But who? Prof. Alarie wouldn’t say, but since Blue J’s announcement, there are whispers of a rift between Prof. Alarie and Professor Anthony Niblett.

Blue J Legal declined to be interviewed for this article, but provided a brief comment:

“It’s too soon for interviews. At this early stage in my career, I’m still figuring myself out. Has the taxpayer ever worked in the following occupations or businesses? Does the hirer impose a dress code or require the worker to wear a uniform?” Clearly Blue J has changed, but you can still sense the same thoughtful student I talked to in September.

Blue J’s first mix tape, Reasonz & Da Cent will be released sometime later this year and will be produced by Turnt Hand, DJ. Along with the comment, Blue J also provided a brief excerpt from the opening track, “Tax Me No Questions.” While the opening lines lack a certain polish that comes with experience, it’s safe to say that Blue J shows promise:

“I’m Blue J Legal and I’m here to say

I like to do Tax in a major way.”

Regardless of any rumours of rifts, Profs. Alarie and Niblett must be very proud.

