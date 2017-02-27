Faculty Changes Position, Gale Team Can Go to the Commonwealth Moot

Members of the Gale Cup moot team who had previously been told that Assistant Dean Sara Faherty declined an invitation to go to the Commonwealth Moot on their behalf found out this afternoon that the Faculty has changed its position. After a meeting with the team this morning, the Dean arranged for funding from an alternate source and emailed Catherine Fan (2L) and Zachary Al-Khatib (3L) to let them know that he had found a solution.

Catherine said she’s “grateful we were able to find a solution that worked for everyone.” Zachary told UV:

The whole team would like to thank the alumni, students, professors, and everyone else who wrote in constructively supporting the moot team and offering to help fund, if necessary, this trip. There was an overwhelming response and we are so grateful. We really appreciate the Dean’s willingness to meet on short notice and discuss this decision and consider alternative funding options, which were ultimately successful.

