HH Island (continued from “Brains Not Brawn”)

“An issue on an exam!” you shout with glee. Buster smiles. He runs toward you and hugs you. He is tamed. Julie approaches you, her eyes glistening, holding back tears. She places a hand on your shoulder.

“I knew you could do it. My job here is done. Goodbye, my friend.” With that, she disappears in a cloud of smoke, leaving only a faint whiff of her strange smell that you’ve grown slightly fond of. You wipe the tears from your eyes and Buster motions to you that it’s time to go. You climb onto his back and he flies you across the sea. You land on HH island. It is full of books. There is a small stool with a phone on it.

“This is HH island,” Buster says. “Time does not flow here. You have as long as you need to read these books until you know everything you need to know for your exam. You can use that phone to call any member of the Supreme Court, living or dead, and ask them about the law. Just let me know when you’re ready, and I will take you back to Toronto at the exact time you left. Then you can write your exams and get the HHs you deserve.”

“What about the UrMap?” you ask. “Isn’t that supposed to have all the answers?”

Buster looks at you with a warm smile. “Don’t you see? The UrMap is your brain. It always has been.”

“You’ve gotta be fucking kidding me,” you think to yourself.

The way you see it, you have two choices:

Study on HH Island for as long as is necessary to learn everything you need to know Study on HH Island for max a couple hours and then just hope for the best.

The choice is obvious.

The End

