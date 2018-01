“I choose a battle of strength!” you shout defiantly. At that, Buster charges towards you, grabs you with his worm fingers, which are covered in poison, by the way, and lifts you toward his razor-sharp-tooth-filled mouth. This was a pretty bad choice you made. You are a law student, not a gladiator. Did I not describe to you Buster’s spiked wings and worm fingers and snake tongue? I’m sorry, but you do not get an HH, because Buster eats you.

The End

