Intersession Courses We Missed Out On

At January’s Faculty Council meeting, Dean Iacobucci announced that the proposed January Intersession would not be implemented in the 2018–19 year. Students were, for the most part, pleased with this development, but we cannot help but lament this loss given the *EXCLUSIVE LEAKED* LIST OF COURSES that would have been offered.

Current Issues in Canadian Constitutional Law: Marijuana Legalization in Context

Two weeks of high-intensity, hands-on research into the often hazy world of marijuana decriminalization. Students will be exposed to the complex constitutional, political, economic, and sociological issues that marijuana decriminalization presents through a series of field trips to different dispensaries in the metro-Toronto area. The final exam will take place in the bushes of Trinity Bellwoods park.

This special offering is joint-taught by Professors Roach and Green.

Critical Perspectives on Family Law

An opportunity to perform in-depth case studies of classic relationships from the rom-coms of the 90s and early 2000s.

Learning Objectives: Students will be expected to come to class ready to discuss:

Property disputes arising from What Happens in Vegas ;

; Spousal immigration issues raised in The Proposal ;

; Family-related employment law questions presented in Maid in Manhattan ;

; The challenge to typical gender roles presented in Made of Honour ; and

; and Custody issues exemplified by The Switch.

This course also includes an international component and may be used to satisfy students’ ICT requirements—as part of their final assignment, students are expected to analyze the impact of international law on the family law issues arising in The Christmas Prince.

Battle of the Plains of Jackman: Valcke v. Katz

Witness “intellectual fireworks” from our own faculty firecrackers as Professor Catherine Valcke, prominent civilian thinker on contract law, goes head to head with Professor Larissa Katz, an expert common law scholar with natural law ideas about property and the trust. See Valcke and Katz in the same room and settle once and for all whether they are actually different people or secretly a single natural law robot in different disguises!

Prerequisites: none (it’s all going to go over your head no matter what you’ve taken).

Experiential Learning: Criminal Procedure

On the first day of class, Professor Chiao will throw a loaded gun on the table, call the police from a burner phone and then disappear permanently from the country! Students must successfully negotiate the process of defending themselves against the charges that will ensue. There’s no better way to learn than through the hands-on experience of being interrogated by the Toronto Police!

This class is graded pass/fail/life sentence in a high-security detention centre.

Property is Theft (and Select Grievances Against the Church)

There is a spectre haunting the Jackman Law Building [spoiler alert: it’s capitalism]. Learn all about it in a scintillating series of lectures on the virtues of socialism, led by U of T Law’s very own Professor Jim Phillips. By the end of the course, students will be equipped to recognize that the state makes you free and there can never be enough government regulation.

Anti-requisites: first-year property law with Phillips.

The Supremes

In this course, students will brief SCC webcasts auto-tuned into Supremes songs. Singles include “Dissent is like an itching in my heart” co-sung by L’Heureux-Dube and Cote JJ, “I’m gonna make you love reasonableness”, a solo rendition by Abella J, and the bestselling hit “Stop! In The Name of Law” sung by the entire Court. Evaluation is by three-hour closed-book karaoke session.

