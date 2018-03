Let me tell you about the sandwiches. I have never seen so many sandwiches in all my days covering Faculty Council. There was egg salad on white bread. There was tuna on rye. There was smoked meat on olive bread. There was hummus!

In other news, Faculty Council failed to meet quorum and so could not pass any motions. I don’t think they actually sang Kumbaya but let’s just say they did.

Did I tell you about the cookies yet??

