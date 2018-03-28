Lecture Notes

Kevin Schoenfeldt (3L)
This semester, for no apparent reason, I started bringing my laptop to class for the first time. To show you how well that’s going, below I’ve created an accurate depiction of my class notes from a Biz Org lecture if I took notes on everything that I was paying attention to while the professor was teaching.
Lecture, March 28: Shareholder Remedies
Oppression Remedy
- CBCA s. ?? (didn’t hear), says something about what the oppression remedy is I guess?
- Prof thinks that there are lots of issues to think about, because th
- What’s that video the person three rows in front of me is watching?
- IT’S A KITTEN!!!!
- That was very cute
- Now she’s watching one of those food making videos and there is so much cheese involved. Should I go get a snack from the Goodman’s Cafe?
- Prof is talking about BCE again, definitely try to read it before exam
- Oh finally, someone sent a message on our Facebook group chat
- But it doesn’t really have anything to do with me
- Send Parks and Rec gif anyway
- Nobody is responding to it. What about now? Still no.
Ferguson v Imax Systems Corp
- Husbands and wives own shares, but wives own non-voting shares or something, i.e. sexist
- Conduct was oppressive for some reasons
- Oh shit, Donald Trump is at it again
- If I leave five minutes before the break and come back five minutes after, I probably won’t miss anything and I’ll get a 20 minute break. Super smart.
- If I leave and go home now I will get a rest of the day break. Hmmmm
- I should stay. I’ll just read this article about the Royal Wedding
- Oppression remedy means something to do with reasonable expectations and unfair conduct and
- Prof says it will definitely be on the exam
- I don’t think I care about the Royal Wedding, should I keep that a secret?
Hypothetical
- I’ve read all the articles at Vox already
- People are asking a lot of questions, so I’m going to just check Vox again to make sure
- Somebody just posted on the Class of 2018 Facebook page. Oh, there’s a property law panel at 4 pm today. Great. Super exciting. No free food even.
- Business, business, business, shareholders, majority, directors, business, conduct
- What am I going to have for lunch? And dinner? And lunch and dinner tomorrow?
- At least one of those better be pizza
- I am boreddddddddddddddddddddfdddddddddddddddddddd;alksfa;lskdas;dkfa;slkdja;
- Wwwwwuiwuiwuiwuiwuiwuwuiwuiwuiuwiuwpaoijaspoijfa;lkwjqnwie
The Three Things That Will Guarantee You a Passing Grade on the Exam
- I better refresh Facebook again
- Should I start going on Twitter again?
- I worked pretty hard one day last week, so I think I deserve to take the afternoon off to eat candy and watch old episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine that I’ve seen four times already
- I missed the three things
- This is why I’m not going to graduate