Lecture Notes

Kevin Schoenfeldt (3L)

This semester, for no apparent reason, I started bringing my laptop to class for the first time. To show you how well that’s going, below I’ve created an accurate depiction of my class notes from a Biz Org lecture if I took notes on everything that I was paying attention to while the professor was teaching.

Lecture, March 28: Shareholder Remedies

Oppression Remedy

Nobody is responding to it. What about now? Still no.

Send Parks and Rec gif anyway

But it doesn’t really have anything to do with me

Oh finally, someone sent a message on our Facebook group chat

Prof is talking about BCE again, definitely try to read it before exam

Now she’s watching one of those food making videos and there is so much cheese involved. Should I go get a snack from the Goodman’s Cafe?

That was very cute

What’s that video the person three rows in front of me is watching?

Prof thinks that there are lots of issues to think about, because th

CBCA s. ?? (didn’t hear), says something about what the oppression remedy is I guess?

Ferguson v Imax Systems Corp

Husbands and wives own shares, but wives own non-voting shares or something, i.e. sexist

Conduct was oppressive for some reasons

Oh shit, Donald Trump is at it again

If I leave five minutes before the break and come back five minutes after, I probably won’t miss anything and I’ll get a 20 minute break. Super smart.

If I leave and go home now I will get a rest of the day break. Hmmmm

I should stay. I’ll just read this article about the Royal Wedding

Oppression remedy means something to do with reasonable expectations and unfair conduct and

Prof says it will definitely be on the exam