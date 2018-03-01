Notice of (Literal) Class Proceeding

THIS NOTICE IS DIRECTED TO ALL PERSONS IN THE CLASS OF 2020 AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO FACULTY OF LAW.

TAKE NOTICE that on February 28, 2018, Tenderheart, Wonderheart & Harmony Bear LLP commenced a class proceeding against Kevin Schoenfeldt [“Kevin“] in court file #500-3232-23232, Class of 2020 v. Kevin Schoenfeldt, on behalf of all persons that are included in the class defined as follows:

“Every person in the Class of 2020 at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law who claims to be suffering or to have suffered as a result of the Ultra Vires article entitled ‘The 1Ls Must be Stopped: An Open Letter to the 1Ls’ [“The Article“]” [the “Class“]

Every person domiciled in Canada who claims to be suffering or have suffered a loss of reputation owing to the publication of The Article is a member of the Class and will have their rights affected.

THE CLASS MEMBERS WHO WISH TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CLASS ACTION are automatically included and need not do anything at this time. The ones who wish to receive updates or further information as this matter progresses, may visit the website www.stopkevinschoenfeldt.ca or call the Representative Plaintiff’s counsel at 1-800-STOP-KEV.

