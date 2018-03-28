Then and Now: A Photo Essay

Kevin Schoenfeldt (3L)

Law school flies by. One day you’re at O-Week trying to figure out the best way to sneak out before the social events start, and the next day you’re graduating, trying to figure out the best way to sneak out before the social events start. (Just kidding, I am a very normal and social human person. Please invite me to things.) It sometimes feels like time doesn’t really exist at law school. But the truth is, we graduating students have been here for a long time. The following photo essay illustrates just how much has changed since we first started.

Then: Kevin Schoenfeldt On the First Day of Law School

Now: Kevin Schoenfeldt at the End of Law School

Then: This Jar of Jalapeño Peppers In My Fridge In 2015 – Unopened

Now: This Jar of Jalapeño Peppers In My Fridge In 2018 – Still unopened, but now with stuff beside it.

Then: Page and Word Count for Notes From a First Year Class

Now: Page and Word Count for Notes From a Third Year Class

Then: My Running Route in First Year

Now: My Running Route in Third Year

And finally, a graph.

