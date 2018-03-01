Paper Topics for Geniuses

I am sure all of you used reading week to get started on your final papers, as opposed to sitting at home and watching curling. Honestly, curling is a lot more entertaining than you might think. Anyway, here are some paper titles that you can stash away to write about three days before the paper is due. As always, the longer the paper title, the better the writer.

The Best of Crimes, The Worst of Crimes: A Charter-Based Approach to Rating Crimes by an Arbitrary Metric I Made Up

When There’s a Will, There’s a Way: Exploring how Wills and Estates are Really Interesting and Totally Cool

Why Does Everything Need to be a Competition: An Argument Against Competition Law and How Monopolies are Actually Good?

When Chyna Departs from the Wests: How Public International Law should Regulate the Breakup of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Yesterday was History, Tomorrow is a Mystery, Today is the Law: Exploring the Intersection between Law, History, and Dumb Expressions That I Like Using

Betrayal of Trusts: I Would be Very Disappointed by a Bad Mark on this Trusts Paper

Business Dis-organization: Toward an Anarcho-Marxist Destruction of the Corporation (just kidding, I love Corporate Personhood and believe whatever the professor believes)

Please Administrative Professor, Give Me Substantive Review and Procedural Fairness: Why This Paper Should Not Be Penalized for Being Eight Days Late

Hey, Teacher, Leave Those Kids Alone: Why Teachers Should Not Have Guns. Yes, I know this is supposed to be a Securities paper but please respect me for taking an easy political stance. If anyone has any good ideas for a Securities paper, hit me up. We have a lot of fun here at Diversions, but seriously any ideas just shoot me a message.

