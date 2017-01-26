Screendropping: Tweeting a Mystery

Kevin Schoenfeldt (2L)

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Hey guys, something really weird just happened in class, but I can’t talk about it right now. Gotta go get pizza. #uknowhowitis #lawschool

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Okay. Not hungry anymore. OMG, guys you won’t believe this. There I am, sitting in… just realized, I shouldn’t tell you what class it was!

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

So I am sitting in class. And. I. Am. Borrrrred. But then the girl in front of me’s screen catches my eye. She’s on FB chat, typing rapidly.

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

I swear I don’t usually do this, but… okay I always do this, does everyone do this? I hope everyone does this. Wait, I use FB in class…

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

I hope not everyone does this. Okay, so anyway, I read her message, okay? I screensdropped on her. Did I just coin a phrase?

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

*checks urban dictionary* No I did not just coin a phrase.

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

What I saw first was the end of a message from a girl named Paisley that said, “What if somebody finds it?” And, okay, whatever, BUT THEN…

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Girl in front of me, let’s call her Gertrude for now, responds: “Did you clean it up just like I told you? Did you dump it where I said?”

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Paisley: Yes, I did everything you said.

Gertrude: Then there’s nothing to worry about. Unless you’re lying.

Me: !!!!!!!!!!!

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

THEY’RE TALKING ABOUT MURDER! Right?

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

But then I screwed up. I sneezed! And she turned around and we made direct eye contact. I’m sure she knew. She must have known…

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Because suddenly she typed “We shouldn’t be talking about this here. Household recycling that is. Just regular old household recycling.”

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Yeah, I bet they were recycling. More like composting.

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

I mean like composting a body. Get it?

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

She just took notes after that. But mark my words. I’m going to get to the bottom of this. I will let you know as soon as I know anything.

Sarah DeLey ‏@StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20

Do we have a murderer walking among us? #mysteryatUTLaw

