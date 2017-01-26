Screendropping: Tweeting a Mystery

Kevin Schoenfeldt (2L)
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Hey guys, something really weird just happened in class, but I can’t talk about it right now. Gotta go get pizza. #uknowhowitis #lawschool
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Okay. Not hungry anymore. OMG, guys you won’t believe this. There I am, sitting in… just realized, I shouldn’t tell you what class it was!
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
So I am sitting in class. And. I. Am. Borrrrred. But then the girl in front of me’s screen catches my eye. She’s on FB chat, typing rapidly.
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
I swear I don’t usually do this, but… okay I always do this, does everyone do this? I hope everyone does this. Wait, I use FB in class…
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
I hope not everyone does this. Okay, so anyway, I read her message, okay? I screensdropped on her. Did I just coin a phrase?
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
*checks urban dictionary* No I did not just coin a phrase.
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
What I saw first was the end of a message from a girl named Paisley that said, “What if somebody finds it?” And, okay, whatever, BUT THEN…
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Girl in front of me, let’s call her Gertrude for now, responds: “Did you clean it up just like I told you? Did you dump it where I said?”
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Paisley: Yes, I did everything you said.
Gertrude: Then there’s nothing to worry about. Unless you’re lying.
Me: !!!!!!!!!!!
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
THEY’RE TALKING ABOUT MURDER! Right?
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
But then I screwed up. I sneezed! And she turned around and we made direct eye contact. I’m sure she knew. She must have known…
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Because suddenly she typed “We shouldn’t be talking about this here. Household recycling that is. Just regular old household recycling.”
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Yeah, I bet they were recycling. More like composting.
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
I mean like composting a body. Get it?
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
She just took notes after that. But mark my words. I’m going to get to the bottom of this. I will let you know as soon as I know anything.
Sarah DeLey @StudentAtLaw25 Jan 20
Do we have a murderer walking among us? #mysteryatUTLaw