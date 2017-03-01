Bora’s Badass Brownies: a Recipe for Law Students

Ingredients



Brownie:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chocolate chips



Cream Cheese:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla



Directions



Preheat your oven to 350 ° F. Grease and flour a 13×9-inch baking pan. Or whatever size you have — like you tell yourself, size doesn’t matter.

Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large bowl. Or don’t and find yourself with non-badass brownies.

Stir in 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in 1/3 cup cocoa, 1/2 cup flour, salt, and baking powder. Mix in the 1 cup chocolate chips. Try not to get your tears in the batter — you don’t want them to turn out salty like you! Spread batter into prepared pan.

In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat the cream cheese like law school has beat your soul into submission. Add sugar and mix. Add vanilla and egg; mix until well-blended.

Place cheese mixture in dollops over the whole pan, leaving some brownie showing in between (Don’t take this to mean you should show your true emotions of anguish to your friends or professors).

Cut or swirl through batter several times with a knife or fork for a marbled effect. It can be tricky to get a good marble effect so be careful not to over work it, just like you’ve been overworked these past few years.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Do not overcook. Sob as you consume.

